COVID19: Cyprus arrivals need negative PCR test

From Tuesday, everyone arriving at Cyprus airports must possess a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 48 hours before their departure, regardless of vaccination status.

Authorities have tightened measures on passengers following the discovery of the more infectious Omicron variant, which has propelled daily cases sky-high.

The rules apply to all passengers aged over 12 travelling from 4-15 January, regardless of their country of origin and vaccination status.

The measure cancels out the country’s colour-coded safe travel list under which passengers from the safest green category do not have to carry a negative test.

Under the COVID assessment scheme, low-risk countries are classified in the green category.

Passengers arriving from these countries did not need to carry a negative test, nor did they need to get tested upon arrival.

Orange countries are those of higher risk than green.

Passengers had to undergo a PCR laboratory test within 72 hours before departure and have a certificate proving they tested negative for the virus.

Now, all passengers will have to carry a 48-hour negative PCR test result and, regardless of their vaccination course, must undergo a PCR test upon arrival at their own expense (€15).

All passengers, except those who have had the booster shot (3rd dose), are required to undergo a rapid antigen test 72 hours after their arrival.

The above applies to passengers arriving from one of the three countries of a colour-coded system (green, orange, red) harmonized with the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) evaluation standards.

These are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Denmark, Greece, Estonia, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Holland, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Czech Republic, Finland, Andorra, Monaco, Vatican City, San Marino, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Australia, Egypt, Argentina, Armenia, Georgia, USA, UAE, UK, Japan, Indonesia, Jordan, Israel, Canada, Qatar, China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Colombia, Kuwait, Belarus, Lebanon, Bahrain, New Zealand, South Korea, Oman, Ukraine, Uruguay, Peru, Rwanda, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia and Chile.

Countries not included in one of the three categories fall into the ‘grey category’.

Passengers from these countries need to carry a negative test result, test upon arrival and self-isolate for two weeks.

They will be allowed to exit isolation on the seventh day, provided they test negative for COVID-19.

Arrivals from grey category countries are allowed entry after acquiring special permission, only if they are Cypriot citizens or entitled to enter, such as people with a work permit.