COVID19: Οmicron will be fully dominant in Cyprus soon

378 views
1 min read

The highly transmissible Omicron variant is 80% prevalent in Cyprus, but it is expected to be fully dominant in the next few days, overtaking Delta, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas said.

“In the coming days, Omicron will prevail in all our cases.”

The minister said he expects a further rise of coronavirus cases after they spiked to a record 5,048 on 31 December, adding that this is the case worldwide, and Cyprus is no exception.

Hadjipantelas said some evidence shows the Omicron variant is less severe, “but we must continue being cautious and vigilant as there is no room for complacency”.

“People need to get vaccinated as this is our only weapon against the disease, and vaccination protects people from admission to ICUs.”

He said further delaying the opening of schools beyond next week will be discussed with scientists advising the government on Tuesday.

“I wait to hear their suggestions, and if they say that schools need to remain closed, this is something that will be discussed in the Cabinet.”

He said the situation at the hospitals is “manageable”, but there is pressure on ICU units.

There will be meetings and discussions in cooperation with the State Health Services Organization for additional beds in ICUs if there is a need.

He said the issue of bed shortages is related to non-covid incidents.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus