COVID19: Cyprus bolsters child vaccination drive

In collaboration with the Cyprus Pediatric Society, the Health Ministry will start vaccinating children aged 5-11 from 2 January at the vaccination centres.

A Health Ministry statement said the decision was taken to better serve parents/guardians of children.

From 2 January 2022, the vaccination centre at the State Fair – point A` will serve only children aged 5-11 years (walk-in and appointment through the vaccination portal) from 08:00 to 14:00.

On 8 January, the vaccination centre at the Spyros Kyprianou Sports Centre – point A will serve only children aged 5-11 years (walk-in and appointment through the vaccination gate) from 08:00 to 14:00.

On 15 January, a vaccination centre will operate at The Office of the Commissioner for the Development of Mountain Communities in Trimiklini to serve children aged 5-11 years, also from 08:00 to 14:00.

All vaccination centres nationwide on 3-4 January, from 0800-1400, will serve children aged 5-11 years only after arranging an appointment.

This includes Maternity and Children’s Welfare Centres at the old hospitals of Larnaca, Paphos, Limassol and Famagusta.

Also, on 3-4 January, people aged 12 and over will be served by appointment through the Vaccination Portal and Walk-in only for the scheduled second dose of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, provided that the first dose was done in the same centre.

The ministry is intensifying its vaccination coverage with the booster shot for vulnerable social groups through mobile units in villages.

On 7 January from 0900-1500 a mobile unit will be present at the Lefkara village conference centre to vaccinate people living in the area.

Health officials will also be available to answer questions and provide information to anyone concerned about vaccinations.

