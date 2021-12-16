COVID19: Europe experiencing largest wave

Europe is currently experiencing the largest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, EU Health and Food Security Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said.

Based on recent data of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the epidemiological situation in the EU is described as “particularly worrisome”.

In statements to Cypriot journalists in Strasbourg, where the European Parliament plenary is meeting this week, Kyriakides underlined the need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Kyriakides called on parents to vaccinate their children, noting that the European Medical Agency has approved vaccines for children.

Moreover, she said that pregnant women need to be vaccinated to protect themselves and their babies.

The Commissioner said that 90% of the COVID-19 cases currently concern the Delta variant, but the Omicron variant spreads quickly.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant will create new pressure on health systems.

Kyriakides said that currently, 797 cases are traced in every 100,000 samples.

She added that 66% of the European population had been vaccinated with both doses, and 62 mln boosters were administered in the EU.

“Vaccination is now more important than ever as things are right now because we have the Delta variant and the speedy spread of the Omicron variant.”

She said that enough vaccines are available for the European population, including children.

“Approximately 17 million more doses were administered last week; however, more has to be done.”

Kyriakides has asked for a targeted awareness campaign in the member states for the unvaccinated to tackle misinformation by giving scientific data.

