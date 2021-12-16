/

King of Jordan to visit Cyprus

186 views
1 min read

King of Jordan Abdullah II pays an official visit to Cyprus on Friday for consultations with President Nicos Anastasiades and to sign a series of agreements.

After a tête-à-tête meeting, they will have talks with the participation of the two countries delegations.

Among the issues they will discuss is enhancing bilateral relations, the consequences of Climate Change, the pandemic, and the Cyprus problem.

The President will decorate King Abdullah, who will also decorate Anastasiades with the highest distinction of Jordan.

Agreements to be signed include a Memorandum of Development Cooperation of the Foreign Ministries of Cyprus and Jordan.

And an Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Extradition of Fugitives.

Friday evening, President Anastasiades will host a dinner in honour of the King of Jordan.

Jordan has joined the regional alliance, which also includes Egypt, Greece, and Israel.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus