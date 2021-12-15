Third suspect in double murder

Cyprus police have arrested a third suspect in the double murder probe of two Russian women, arresting the Syrian brother of the alleged killer.

According to police, a 44-year-old Syrian residing in Limassol was detained on Tuesday in connection with the double murder of two women shot and buried at a holiday home in Kato Amiantos.

The third suspect is the brother of the 32-year-old prime suspect.

He was arrested after the second suspect, a 30-year-old Syrian, cooperated with investigating officers.

The second suspect also has family ties with the alleged killer.

The 44-year-old brother was questioned by police when his brother was detained over the disappearance of the two women.

He claimed to be at another location when the murder took place (17 November).

But evidence places him at the crime scene.

Police accessed his telecommunication data, and his phone signal placed him at the scene on 16 and 17 November.

The third suspect is to appear before a Limassol court to be remanded in custody, pending further investigations.

Police are now convinced that more people are involved in the murders.

The 32-year-old claimed he had killed the two women following a heated argument.

Upon returning from a hunting trip, he claimed he heard the two Russian women mocking him in Arabic.

Apparently, they ridiculed him for his manhood and sexual performance, which led to him shooting the two women.

He had reportedly taken the two women up to the holiday house where they were to stay for a week after coming to a financial agreement with him.

Mariia Gazibagandova, 33, and Alraeesi Khaiat, 43, were reported missing on 17 November.

Following a police search, they were unearthed 5 December, after the main suspect showed where they were buried.

Officers had searched the premises of the holiday home for days before the suspect’s confession.

All three suspects have admitted being at the holiday home, and police say they have evidence placing them at the crime scene.

Two male Syrian workers who helped dig the grave are also wanted by the police.

There is the possibility the murders are linked to a sex trafficking network.

Before the bodies were found, AKEL MP Irene Charalambides urged investigators to check possible links to sex trafficking.