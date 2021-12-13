/

Lefkara among world’s ‘Best Tourism Villages’

Famous for its lace, Lefkara village in the Larnaca district is included in the best tourism village programme announced by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Some 44 villages from 32 countries across the five world regions were granted recognition in 2021.

All of them stand out for their natural and cultural resources, innovative and transformative actions, and commitment to developing tourism in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the UNWTO website said.

The Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO initiative was launched to advance the role of tourism in safeguarding rural villages, along with their landscapes, natural and cultural diversity, and their local values and activities, including local gastronomy.

Village mayor Sofoclis Sofocleous told CNA that Lefkara presented a complete proposal and was “surprised to find out that Lefkara is now one of the best tourism villages, recognised by the UNWTO.”

The proposal, based on sustainability, presented the richness of Lefkara in architecture, in the arts that still flourishes, namely lefkaritiko embroidery and silversmithing.

Its conference centre is perhaps the most modern Cyprus has; the fire service, medical Centre, nursing home are part of the integrated tourist infrastructure in the village, said Sofocleous.

“We will continue the effort that started to keep Lefkara high in both the locals and foreign visitors’ choice.

“For Cyprus, this award is a great achievement bearing in mind that other countries such as China, Russia, Germany and Poland submitted proposals.”

An independent Advisory Board evaluated the villages based on criteria covering cultural and natural resources, economic, social, environmental sustainability, tourism potential and development, prioritisation of tourism, infrastructure and connectivity. (source CNA)

