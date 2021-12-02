November inflation rises to 4.3%

Inflation in Cyprus kept rising to 4.3% in November due to the sharp increase in the price of electricity and petroleum products.

According to the Statistical Service, in November, the Consumer Price Index increased by 0.57 units to 105.36 from 104.79 in October.

For the 11 months to November, the CPI increased by 2.2% compared to the same period in 2020.

The largest annual price changes were recorded in electricity (35.7%) and Petroleum products (30%).

Compared to October, the largest change was in electricity (7.5%).

Compared to November 2020, the largest price rises were recorded in Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (16.9%) and Transport (16.3%).

For the eleven, compared to 2020, the largest positive change was recorded in Transport (8.1%), whereas the biggest drop was in Communication (-1.5%).

Electricity (0.30) and petroleum products (0.27) had the largest positive effect on the change of the CPI for November compared to the previous month; fresh vegetables (-0.23) had the largest negative effect.

