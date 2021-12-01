Probe after patient dies in taxi

Polis Chrysochous residents are in uproar after a fellow elderly villager died in a taxi on his way to the Paphos General Hospital after doctors at the local hospital said they could not treat him.

A 77-year-old man died in a taxi, which the patient had hired to take him to Paphos General as the Polis hospital did not have an ambulance available.

Locals complain the Polis hospital is understaffed, with most departments closed, as some of its nurses and doctors have been sent to Paphos to help in the COVID wards.

The elderly man went to his local hospital complaining of sharp abdominal pain.

The man hired a taxi when he was told to go to Paphos general, but there was no ambulance to take him.

Polis is a 40 to 60-minute drive away (35-43km) from Paphos General Hospital.

On the way to the hospital, the 77-year-old lost consciousness and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Paphos General.

Community leaders in the Chrysochous area told the media that government services have been ignoring them for years, handing out “hollow promises” of upgrading health infrastructure.

In statements to CyBC, Polis Chrysochous mayor Yiotis Papachristofi called on the health minister to resolve the problem of understaffing at the local hospital.

Main opposition party AKEL slammed the government for failing to provide Polis Chrysochous hospital with a second ambulance and an inpatient ward.

All wards at the hospital have been closed, with staff moved to Paphos or Limassol General Hospitals.

Two GPs and the only cardiologist stationed at Polis Hospital have been transferred to COVID wards at the Paphos General Hospital.

The hospital’s emergency department has also been shut down since the beginning of the pandemic.