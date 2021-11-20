COVID19: Walk-in centres working overtime

Walk-in vaccination centres will work longer hours into the evening from next week to encourage more people to get a COVID jab, the Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry announced it would be extending the work hours of walk-in vaccination centres to boost the country’s vaccination coverage amid worsening epidemiological data.

As of Monday, 22 November, most walk-in vaccination centres across the island will be open from 8 am to 6 pm on weekdays (Monday-Friday), while they will also remain open on Saturdays from 8 am to 1 pm.

Smaller centres in Linopetra, Limassol, and the Troodos Hospital in Kyperounda will operate until 3 pm on weekdays.

The walk-in vaccination centres:

Nicosia:

State Fair Stations A, B, C, D

Latsia Health Centre

Limassol:

Spyros Kyprianou Sports Centre A, B, C, D

Linopetra Health Centre

Troodos Hospital, Kyperounda

Larnaca:

Larnaca Port A, B, C, D

Famagusta:

General Hospital

Paphos:

General Hospital

Cyprus is seeking to improve its coronavirus vaccination coverage in light of a new surge of coronavirus infections.

On Thursday, new cases spiked 388 – their highest level since August.

In early September, Cyprus rolled out its booster shot scheme for people residing in nursing homes and healthcare workers to prevent a new wave of infections as immunity wanes in older groups.

Since then, authorities have pushed the age limit down regularly.

Eligible for vaccination at walk-in centres is anyone over 12 receiving their first or second dose of the vaccine.

Those 40 and older can receive their booster shot (as long as six months have passed from their second dose).

According to Health Ministry data, 57.8% of people over 80 have received a booster shot, but only 23.3% over 70 and 13% of over 60 have turned up for the third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the ministry, 66.6% of the total population of around one million are fully vaccinated.

Cyprus has reported over 129,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 600 deaths.

The 14-day cumulative case rate leading up to 8 November was 284.7 per 100,000 population.