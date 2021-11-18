COVID19: Possible third dose proof for Safe Pass

The government is looking at ways of bolstering vaccination coverage with a booster shot for COVID-19, contemplating cancelling the Safe Pass for people who don’t get the third jab.

The government is also said to be considering more restrictions for schools and social gatherings such as weddings and christenings.

With daily cases nearing 400, and the ever-increasing pressure on COVID hospital beds, authorities are reportedly rethinking restrictive measures that would avoid a national lockdown.

There are 81 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals, 37 of which are in a more serious condition.

According to the Health Ministry, 40% of hospitalised cases have been fully vaccinated – suggesting protection is reduced, making a booster jab necessary.

Health authorities are also considering cancelling all school activities in the period leading to Christmas, including holiday events, as large clusters have formed in schools in recent weeks.

Closing schools for the holiday season earlier than planned is also on the table. Traditionally, schools close on 23 December.

Reportedly, the government’s advisors have suggested that classes that report COVID-19 cases should be closed and students sent home to self-isolate for ten days.

As a first move, the Health Ministry will be stepping up rapid testing at schools while pushing to convince parents to get their children vaccinated.

The Health Ministry’s COVID tracing team say that clusters are also forming at weddings and christenings.

Epidemiologists will be keeping a close eye on clusters forming from social gatherings and are expected to recommend tighter controls if cases continue to rise.

Scientists will be meeting with Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas on Monday to discuss further measures based on the data.

Since September, the number of people who have had the COVID-19 booster shot reached 171,121 – including 2,740 over 50 — the Health Ministry said.

This week, the government made booster jabs available to those aged 40 and over.