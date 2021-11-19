COVID19: Vaccinated need test for crossing points

The UN said that vaccinated and unvaccinated Cypriots must present a negative rapid or PCR test when crossings the island’s dividing line, from 22 November when the COVID risk level changes to dark red.

The move follows a decision taken by the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health after assessing the epidemiological situation on both sides of the divide.

According to a statement by the UN spokesperson, the COVID-19 situation is determined to be at Level 3 (dark red), meaning specific measures will be applied at all crossings points as of Monday.

Fully vaccinated people with EMA approved vaccines, or the Sinovac, Sinopharm or Sputnik vaccines, can cross with a 7-day negative rapid test or PCR test 14 days after their full vaccination.

A 72-hour negative rapid or PCR test is required for the unvaccinated, except for high school students and people residing in Kato Pyrgos, who will instead need a 7-day negative rapid test or PCR test.

The UN spokesperson said: “As per the agreement of the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr Ersin Tatar, and the Greek Cypriot leader, Mr Nicos Anastasiades, of 2 June, to synchronize the two sides’ respective COVID-19 measures concerning crossings, the Technical Committee on Health has continuously assessed the epidemiological situation.”

“They have also exchanged data on a bi-weekly basis to determine the appropriate epidemiological level to be applied at the crossing points, adjusting measures, as appropriate.”

The follows a rise in coronavirus infections on both sides of the ceasefire line.

Cypriot leaders allowed people movement to resume by reopening crossing points across the divided island on 4 June; some shuttered since the Covid-19 pandemic 20 months ago.

