Cyprus, Greece, Egypt, France FMs discuss East Med

Developments in the Eastern Mediterranean will be discussed during the first quadrilateral meeting of Foreign ministers from Cyprus, Greece, Egypt and France in Athens.

Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides is in Athens on Friday to participate in the summit with Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Greece (Nikos Dendias), Egypt (Sameh Shoukry) and France (Jean-Yves Le Drian).

It is another political symbol of the growing alliance in the region between these countries based on energy exploration.

Talks are expected to focus on regional developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the broader Middle East, the situation in Libya and the Sahel region, the Cyprus problem, and EU-Egypt relations.

Views will also be exchanged for further cooperation between the four countries in energy, migration, containment of the pandemic and climate change.

After the end of their consultations, the participating Ministers will deliver statements to representatives of the media, the press release concludes.

The meeting is part of the regular coordination mechanism between Greece, Cyprus, and Egypt with France under the “3+1” format.

The last meeting took place online in May 2020, with the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan.

