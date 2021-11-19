ExxonMobil test drill results in March

Results of confirmatory drilling in the Glafcos gas field to be conducted by the ExxonMobil-Qatar Petroleum joint venture will not be known before March, Energy Minister Natasa Pilides said.

ExxonMobil is scheduled to drill an appraisal well at its Glaucus gas discovery in Block 10 by the end of this month or early December at the latest.

At the Glafcos gas field in block 10, research drilling has shown a quantity between 5 to 8 tcf of natural gas.

Pilides said that drilling would move on unobstructed, and any Turkish provocations would be addressed through diplomacy.

She said the ENI-TOTAL joint venture is expected to proceed with research activities during the first half of 2022.

At the beginning of the new year, recommendations are expected by those holding the license for the Aphrodite gas field for possible synergies with Israel or Egypt for its development.

“Certainly, we do not expect results before February to March 2022 as regards this quantity.

“Depending on the quantity, there are various scenarios on the table which will be examined.”

The scenario for a pipeline to an LNG plant in Egypt is the predominant one.

Asked if Turkish threats deter ExxonMobil, Pilides said preparations are in their final stages, and technical specifications and staff arrival are being prepared in great detail.

“I consider that there is no issue for the drilling to be postponed,” Pilides said.

Pilides said the license holders – including Chevron – of Aphrodite are proceeding with a study for the financial and technical data they inherited from the previous licence holder (Noble Energy).

Nicosia expects to have concrete recommendations from the company in early 2022 on whether there could be some synergies either in Israel or Egypt so that the development of the gas field can proceed rapidly.

ENI-TOTAL is expected to start new drilling in block 6 with the first six months of 2022.