Urban market at Limassol Agora

The past merges with the present in a two-day event organised at Limassol Agora this weekend, where local producers will sell an array of traditional products.

On Saturday and Sunday, November, Limassol Agora hosts producers from various villages bringing alive memories of Cyprus culture and tradition.

The event coincides with the official opening of Limassol Agora on Saturday by Nicos Anastasiades, in the presence of Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides and other officials.

During the two-day event, visitors will enjoy authentic products of Cyprus such as fresh warm halloumi, tarhana and anari from Anogyra village, traditional “Ressin” and “Palouze” from Ayios Mamas and Koumandaria, Zivania and wine.

Local producers of essential oils, herbal teas and carob-based products will also be on display.

For those interested in art & crafts, during the event, there will be an exhibition of Fervolite, the art of tatting best known in the area of Karavas and a display of decorated gourds woodcarving and hand-made jewellery using seeds and sea pebbles.

The Limassol Municipal Market, known in the olden days as the “Pantopoleio”, traditionally represented a space where producers from all over the Limassol district would promote and sell their produce.

Today, the renovated protected building makes its mark under a new identity, as Limassol Agora.

It provides a kids play lounge, conference spaces, street-style food vendors, a local brewery and a rooftop terrace with views to the narrow streets of the old city of Limassol.

