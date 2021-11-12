COVID19: Cyprus infection rate jumps 39%

Cyprus’ COVID infection rate is on the rise as the two-week cumulative case diagnosis rate rose by 39%, according to Friday’s Health Ministry epidemiological report.

According to the national epidemiological report compiled by the Health Ministry’s advisory team, 2,528 cases were detected between 26 October and 8 November, compared to 1,815 reported in the previous 14 days.

The cumulative case diagnosis rate now stands at 284.7per 100,000 population, compared to 204.4 in the previous report (10 -23 October) and 151.5 for 28 September–11 October.

In recent weeks, Cyprus epidemiological data has worsened, following months of steady decline, after an outbreak that peaked at 1,152 in mi-July.

As the Health Ministry noted, almost 28% of the new COVID cases concerned children and teenagers aged 10 to 19.

With almost one-third of cases involving children and teenagers, the median age was pushed down to 35.

The uptick of cases in recent weeks has led to a small increase in hospitalisations.

Cyprus’ worsening coronavirus landscape has kept it in the high-risk red category based on the European Centre for Disease Control’s (ECDC) categorisation of countries.

On a district level, most cases were reported in Nicosia (32.4%), followed by Limassol with 28.3%, and Paphos with 16.3%.

Some 15.4% of cases in the fortnight covered in the report were detected in Larnaca and 7.5% in Famagusta.

Paphos and Famagusta, however, have recorded the highest 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate, the ministry said.

Paphos’ rate was 422.4, and Famagusta’s 380.4 per 100,000 inhabitants.

On 10 November, 75 people were still hospitalised, of which seven were intubated.

The median age of patients still hospitalised due to COVID-19 is 63 (IQR: 53-76 years), 57.3% (n = 43) are males.

The median age of the seven people in the ICU was 56.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, and up to 10 November, 587 people have lost their lives to COVID-19.

The age group with the highest number of deaths is 80 to 84, with 104 fatalities.

The median age of all deaths was 76.

Half of the deaths involved people in the age group of 69 to 85.

The island has reported over 127,000 COVID-19 infections.