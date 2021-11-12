Cyprus landmarks turn blue for World Diabetes Day

Popular attractions, the Medieval Castles of Paphos and Larnaca, and the Cyprus Museum in Nicosia will be lit up blue for World Diabetes Day on Sunday.

The Department of Antiquities said that following the call of the Cyprus Diabetic Association, it embraces this campaign to increase social awareness on the symptoms and consequences of this serious condition.

World Diabetes Day aims at further developing the efforts for confronting diabetes at different levels, including the increase of scientific knowledge and effective prevention.

“The message which the Department of Antiquities wishes to transfer, by lighting the monuments, concerns the need to safeguard the health of all citizens and social cohesion, as these needs became particularly apparent during this pandemic.

“Our cultural heritage reminds us of our duty to protect and provide tangible support to the most vulnerable groups.”

World Diabetes Day is marked every year on 14 November, the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922.

WDD is the world’s largest diabetes awareness campaign, reaching over 1 billion people globally in more than 160 countries.

The theme is access to diabetes care because 100 years after discovering insulin, millions of people with diabetes cannot access the care they need.

People with diabetes require ongoing care and support to manage their condition and avoid complications.

