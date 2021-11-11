New private hospital gets green light

After being given the green light from environmental authorities, a large €50 ml private rehabilitation hospital and care centre to be constructed near the Nicosia state fair.

The multi-million project will consist of a single building, with a basement, four floors and a roof garden.

The start of construction work is planned for 2022 and completion three years later.

And the project belongs to a private company, Laertes Health. The name of the centre has not yet been revealed.

The centre is to be built on land belonging to the Archbishopric.

It will be situated west of the International State Fair, opposite the Cyprus Sports Organisation (KOA) offices.

This Church-owned prime real-estate slated for the proposed development covers a total area of 96,500 square metres.

The proposed development will include medical practice offices, operating theatres, an accident and emergency department, patient wards, intensive care unit, endoscopy, dialysis, cardiology departments, and hydromassage and physiotherapy facilities.

It will also provide 349 parking spaces.

And 20% of the development area will be allocated to create public green spaces, squares, or community facilities.

The Environment Department has stressed that noise mapping studies should be carried out because the project is located 35 metres from residential homes.

Also, the Department of Antiquities noted the project’s proximity to the Monastery of Archangel Michael, which is declared an ancient monument.

Laertes Health is a private investment company that develops sustainable healthcare projects in the eastern Mediterranean region.

It specializes in health care planning, equity investment and hospital operations management.

 

