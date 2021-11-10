/

Alert for gale-force winds

Cyprus’ Met office issued a yellow warning for gale-force winds on Wednesday, which is expected to mostly affect the eastern part of the island, such as Larnaca and Famagusta.

According to the warning, strong winds possibly reaching temporary gusts of 8 on the Beaufort scale will start picking up at 9 am and last until late afternoon.

The Met Office said that near gale to gale north to north-easterly winds, between 6 and 7 on the Beaufort are expected to affect windward areas in the eastern part of the island.

Wind gusts may reach force eight, the service said.

Weather service gale warnings occur when forecasted winds range from 34 to 47 knots (63 to 87 km per hour).

Gale force winds (Beaufort 8) can shake big trees and cause medium to high waves in the sea.

Weather forecasters sometimes use the term “gale-force winds” to describe conditions that aren’t quite as extreme as hurricanes or tropical storms but can deliver damage to crops or damage property.

Maximum temperatures on Wednesday will drop a few degrees Celsius to around 26°C and 17°C in the mountains.

From Thursday, the weather will become milder with some high clouds, but it will feel warmer with above-average temperatures for the season by the weekend.

