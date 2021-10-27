Limassol shook by earthquake

Limassol was shaken by a 3.3 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, according to the Cyprus geological survey department.

The earthquake rattled the coastal town at 7:53 am, with reports saying that it was felt in Paphos and the island’s capital Nicosia, especially by people who were in tall buildings.

In an announcement, the department of the geological survey said the epicentre of the earthquake was the area of Gerasa, a village 15 km northwest of Limassol, at a depth of about 17.11 km.

The 3.3 magnitude earthquake was the main quake, while the town was hit by several aftershocks between 1.3 and 2.5 on the Richter scale.

There was no damage to buildings or injuries reported immediately afterwards.

The quake confirmed the current increased seismic activity in this region.

According to the department, smaller tremors ranging from 1.3 to 3.0 on the Richter scale have been recorded in recent days off the west coast.

Cyprus had also felt two big earthquakes hitting the Greek islands in recent weeks.

A week ago, a powerful 6.1 earthquake off the Greek island of Karpathos on Tuesday was felt in Cyprus, some 350km away.

A previous 6.3 quake in Crete a fortnight ago was also felt on the island.

About a month ago, a similarly strong quake on Crete killed one person.

 

 

