COVID19: Cypriots aged 60 can get booster jab

From Tuesday, people aged 60 and over are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot as the online platform for appointments and walk-in centres will cater to them, said the Health Ministry.

Those eligible for a booster jab are people over the age of 60 and those belonging to vulnerable groups, provided that they completed their vaccination scheme at least six months ago.

People wishing to come forward for the third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can do so either at a walk-in centre or book an appointment online.

Walk-in centres are open between Monday and Thursday, from 8 am – 1 pm.

Authorities will also expand the rollout to cover vulnerable groups with severe chronic respiratory, cardiovascular, kidney or liver disease, severe chronic neurological disease, and diabetes.

The ministry will contact people belonging to vulnerable groups to make an appointment.

Immunocompromised patients can get a booster shot 28 days after their second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the latest update from the Health Ministry, 30,766 people had received the booster shot.

The adult population’s vaccination coverage with at least the first dose reached 81.7%, while 79.3% are fully vaccinated.

Among teenagers aged 16 and 17, 41.7% have received a COVID jab, and 39.4% are now fully vaccinated.

For children aged 12 to 15, 27.6% have received a vaccine, and 25.2% are fully jabbed.

In comments to state radio CyBC, Health Ministry spokesperson Margarita Kyriakou confirmed that vaccinations among teenagers and children are waning.

However, as she said, they hope the “reach out” campaign run by the paediatricians’ society will boost numbers.

Deputy Head of the Nursing Department Evagoras Tambouris told CyBC that around 500 students are vaccinated during weekends.

 

