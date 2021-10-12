Phone lines down again

Phone lines across the island are down in a second outage in as many weeks. The Cyprus Telecommunications Authority (CyTA) says they are working on the problem but gave no indication when it will be fixed.

The issue came to the surface when the Electricity Authority (EAC), the Ambulance Service, and the Fire Department reported their lines down on Tuesday morning.

In an announcement, the EAC said its external telephone network throughout Cyprus was down, with incoming and outgoing calls being affected.

Telecommunications provider CyTA informed the EAC that it was dealing with the fault.

“We apologise for any inconvenience,” said the EAC.

The Ambulance service said they had the same briefing from the telecom authority.

The ambulance service asks people to call 96490304 or 96455899 or 99573939 or 99411647 for emergencies.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Fire Department, Andreas Kettis, informed the public that due to a technical problem in CyTA’s network, its landlines are down.

Kettis called the public who needs to get in touch with the service to call 99 257245.

 

