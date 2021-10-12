COVID19: Czech Republic, Australia exit green list

Cyprus moved three countries to its safest green category under the latest COVID travel risk assessment, but EU member, the Czech Republic, exits the list, dropping to the higher risk orange.

The Czech Republic’s downgrade leaves the island with just two EU members in the safest category, as only Malta and Poland are in the ‘green’.

The island’s health authorities upgraded Lichtenstein, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates to green, but Australia exited along with the Czech Republic.

Cyprus’ safest green category hosts eight countries – the two EU states plus Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Lichtenstein, and New Zealand.

Cyprus also promoted Luxembourg, moving it from red to orange, and dropped Slovakia from orange to red.

There are 25 countries in the orange category where a negative test is needed before departure to Cyprus; 11 are EU members.

The travel changes come into effect on Thursday, 14 October.

Cyprus has recently been upgraded in the ECDC ranking, which most EU members use to form their safe travel lists based on epidemiological data.

Currently, the island is in the ECDC’s orange category classification of countries, as it exited the high-risk red zone last week.

The island nation made a comeback after it had turned “red” in mid-July.

Cyprus emerged from the fourth wave of coronavirus, where record infection rates reached four digits in July, powered by the more contagious Delta variant.

August also saw a record 80 deaths as a direct result of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Health authorities have now contained a surge in cases to the low hundreds from a peak of 1,152 daily infections, mainly thanks to its high vaccination rate, with over 80% of the adult population receiving a COVID-19 jab.

Under the colour-coded system, there is no mandatory quarantine for tourists entering Cyprus from the EU.

Cyprus also keeps its doors open to fully vaccinated tourists to boost arrivals that plunged 84.1% last year, regardless of their country of origin.

Tourists allowed unconditional entry must have a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) — Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Janssen.

Russia’s SputnikV and China’s Sinopharm are also accepted vaccines by Cyprus.

Regardless of category, unvaccinated tourists staying for more than a week must get tested on the seventh day of their vacation.

GREEN

Under the COVID assessment scheme, low-risk countries currently classified in the green category are:

European Union : 1) Malta, 2) Poland

: 1) Malta, 2) Poland Schengen Area: 1) Liechtenstein

1) Liechtenstein Third Countries: 1) United Arab Emirates, 2) Jordan, 3) Kuwait, 4) New Zealand, 5) Saudi Arabia

ORANGE

Orange countries are those of higher risk than green.

Passengers must have undergone a PCR laboratory test within 72 hours before departure and have a certificate proving they tested negative for the virus.

European Union: 1) France, 2) Denmark, 3) Greece, 4) Spain, 5) Italy, 6) Luxembourg, 7) the Netherlands, 8) Hungary, 9) Portugal, 10) Sweden, 11) Czech Republic, 12) Finland

1) France, 2) Denmark, 3) Greece, 4) Spain, 5) Italy, 6) Luxembourg, 7) the Netherlands, 8) Hungary, 9) Portugal, 10) Sweden, 11) Czech Republic, 12) Finland Small States: 1) Andorra, 2) Vatican City State

1) Andorra, 2) Vatican City State Schengen Area: 1) Iceland, 2) Norway

1) Iceland, 2) Norway Third Countries: 1) Australia, 2) Japan, 3) Qatar, 4) China (including Hong Kong, Macau), 5) Bahrain, 6) Uruguay, 7) Rwanda, 8) Chile

RED

This category includes countries of higher risk than orange.

Passengers coming from red category countries are required: a) to prove a negative PCR test carried out under 72 hours before departure, and b) undergo another PCR test upon arrival in Cyprus. The cost of the test is charged to the individual.

European Union: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia Small States: Monaco, San Marino

Monaco, San Marino Schengen Area: Switzerland,

Switzerland, Third Countries: Egypt, Armenia, Georgia, United States of America, United Kingdom, Israel, Canada, Belarus, Lebanon, South Korea, Ukraine, Russia, Serbia, Singapore

GREY

All the rest. Arrivals are allowed entry after acquiring special permission, only if they are Cypriot citizens or entitled to enter, such as people with a work permit.

Passengers must undergo a coronavirus test under 72 hours before their trip and have a certificate they tested negative for Covid-19.

Grey category passengers must remain in self-isolation for 14 days or seven if they choose to carry out another coronavirus PCR test with a negative result on the seventh day.