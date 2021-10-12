COVID19: No deaths, new cases and patients steady

Cyprus reported no coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, with new infection cases and hospitalisation rates near the previous day’s levels, at 166 and 60, respectively.

The health ministry said the death toll since the pandemic started remained unchanged at 559, of whom seven died in October.

After a record 40 deaths in August, the number dropped to 40 in September, with ten days of no Covid-related deaths.

New daily cases dropped marginally to 166 from 170, while the number of patients currently admitted at state hospitals for treatment rose to 60 again, the same as on Sunday, and up from Monday’s 58. Of these, 23 remain in serious condition, one more from the previous day.

Meanwhile, 10 patients remain intubated, and 61% of hospital patients are unvaccinated.

Another 10 patients are still considered post-Covid, having recovered from the virus, but remain intubated and in a serious state.

The total number of all SARS-CoV-2 infections since March 2020 rose to 121,700.

The number of PCR and antigen rapid tests conducted during the past 24 hours dropped to 53,275, about 11,000 less than Monday.

14,400 tests at schools

This included 12,085 tests in high schools, of whom five tested positive, as well as 2,340 tests in primary schools, all of whom tested negative.

With a lower number of tests and 166 new infections, four less than the day before, the benchmark ‘test positivity’ rate rose to 0.31% from 0.27% and remains well below the high-risk threshold of 1%.

Of the new cases, 18 were identified through contact tracing linked to earlier infections, 13 were passengers arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports, and 45 were diagnosed from private initiative and hospital tests.

A further 69 cases were identified from private rapid tests at labs and pharmacies, and 21 were positive from the free national testing programme, available only to those vaccinated or recovered from earlier infections.

Of the 978 tests at retirement homes only one tested positive for Covid-19, as well as one tourist among 26 tested at hotels.

All of the 162 tests at restricted institutions, 51 at special schools and 180 random rapid tests among arrivals at airports were negative.