COVID19: Booster shots for those aged 65

Cyprus Health Ministry announced that COVID-19 booster jabs would begin for citizens aged 65 or older.

In a statement, the Ministry said that following a decision by the Cabinet, third dose vaccination of specific groups, based on age criteria and their vulnerability to the virus continues.

Booster shots have been administered in all nursing homes while the gradual vaccination of health professionals and vulnerable groups is progressing.

To date, the third dose has been administered to 25,886 people who have been prioritized to receive it.

The Ministry of Health is now proceeding with administering a third dose to people aged 65 and over.

From Wednesday, vaccination appointments are available through the Vaccination Portal, given that a period of six months has elapsed from the date they received their second dose.

Also, eligible citizens will be able as of 13 October to receive a third dose at the walk-in vaccination centres that operate in all districts, from Monday to Thursday, between 08:00 and 13:00.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas has asked the Scientific Advisory Committee to submit their proposals on administrating booster jabs to the wider population.

