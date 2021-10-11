Cyprus politicians most untrustworthy of all

Politicians and their parties fail to make the grade, as more than six out of ten Cypriots do not trust the political system in Cyprus, pointing to a serious democratic deficit.

According to a survey carried out on behalf of online media outlet Stockwatch, the average credibility of 16 state institutions and organizations rose to 4.99 out of 10 in September 2021, dropping from 5.01 earlier in January.

The government’s rating is also stable but less than impressive, as it scored a low of 3.7, while the parliament also received 3.7, slightly up from 3.5 in the previous poll.

A new parliament was ushered in after the general election held in May.

Politicians and political parties sit at the bottom of the confidence table with a mere 2.6.

Corruption and scandal have ensured political parties and officials remain in the public’s lowest disregard for the past six years, as their rating ranged between 2.3 (2015) and at best 3.1 (January 2018).

The island’s two state universities are currently the most trusted institutions.

According to the survey, the University of Cyprus is top-scoring 7.7/10, slightly down from January’s 7.8.

The Cyprus Technological University (TEPAK) came in second with a 6.9, up from 6.7 in January.

Not far behind is the crusading Auditor General Odysseas Michaelides’ office in third with 6.4.

The Armed Forces are next receiving 5.9, down from 6.2 compared to the last survey, while local authorities scored a 5.5, down from 5.9.

The European Parliament and MEPs are more trusted than local politicians, as they scored 5.5, up from 5.3.

Trust in the police dropped slightly from 5.5 to 5.4, while the island’s legal services and the Attorney General just made the cut with a rating of 5, slightly up from 4.8 in January.

Cyprus’ Central Bank’s rating remained stable at 4.9.

The Finance Ministry dropped from 4.7 to 4.6.

Cyprus’ influential Orthodox Church also scored below the base as it garnered a poor 4.3, compared to 4.9 last January.

Stockwatch has been carrying out surveys on public trust since the financial meltdown in 2013.

Some 600 households took place in this latest survey, with a cross-section of those polled by phone.

The survey was conducted between 2-10 September.