COVID19: Mass walk-in jab drive a success

Almost 1,000 people received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a Limassol mass walk-in vaccination event for booster shots and first-timers, as nearly 79% of the population are fully vaccinated.

A total of 949 people received a coronavirus vaccine at a special walk-in centre set up at the Lanition stadium on Sunday.

Now 84,000 people have opted to get vaccinated after popping in at one of the walk-in centres across the island.

Of the 949 vaccinated at the Limassol event, 205 went in for their first dose, 22 for their second and 722 for their booster jab.

The walk-in remained open until 3 pm for first, second or third doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Among those receiving a booster shot was Cyprus first Lady Andri Anastasiades, who arrived at the centre with her parents.

After receiving her jab, she called on others to ensure they were fully vaccinated to protect the people around them.

So far, 20,892 people have received a booster shot, mainly at walk-in centres, as the online platform for booking an appointment for a third dose only came online last week.

Health authorities also sent a mobile vaccination unit to the village of Athienou, Larnaca, where 240 received a booster shot.

Overall, 81.4% of the island’s adult population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 78.9% are fully vaccinated.

Cyprus health authorities are targeting teenagers and children over the age of 12, with 41.6% of those aged 16 and 17 have received a jab and 38.6% are fully vaccinated.

Some 27.3% of teenagers have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 24.3% are fully vaccinated.

And 52.3% of teenagers aged 18 and 19 have received a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Paphos continues to top the vaccination board on a district level, with 92.4% of its adult population having received at least one shot.

Famagusta follows with 91.3% and Nicosia with 80.5%, Limassol’s rate is 79.9%, while Larnaca is last with 75.8%.

The Health Ministry reminded the public that the online vaccination portal also caters to people over the age of 70 who want to get a booster shot.

People can also get a booster jab at walk-in vaccination centres across the island from Monday to Thursday, between 8 am and 1 pm.

Walk-in Centres:

Nicosia:

State Fair

Latsia Health Centre

Limassol:

Spyros Kyprianou Sports Centre

Linopetra Health Centre

Kyperounta Hospital

Larnaca:

Larnaca Port

Paphos:

Paphos General

Famagusta:

Famagusta General