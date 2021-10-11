Car sales slump 19.6% in September

99 views
1 min read

In September, annual car sales plunged 19.6%, while vehicle registrations were also down by nearly 5% for the first nine months of the year.

Last month, total registrations of motor vehicles were 3,327, recording a decrease of 19.6% compared to September 2020.

Passenger saloon cars also recorded a decline of 19.5% to 2.561.

Total registrations of motor vehicles decreased by 4.8% to 27,699 in the nine months to September, from 29,106 in January-September 2020.

Passenger saloon cars dipped 4.9% to 21,336 from 22.445 in January-September 2020.

From the total of passenger saloon cars, 8,576 or 40.2% were new and, the majority, 12,760 or 59,8%, were used cars.

Goods conveyance vehicles fell by 15,4% to 3,081 in January-September from 3,643.

Light goods vehicles decreased by 20,5% to 2,294 and heavy goods vehicles by 12,1% to 362, while road tractors (units of trailers) increased by 8.6% to 152 and rental vehicles by 31,9% to 273.

Mopeds under 50cc increased 38.4% to 220 in January-September 2021, from 159 last year.

Bike sales over 50cc also rose 18.3% to 2,695 from 2,279 in January-September 2020.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Business