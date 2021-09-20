COVID19: Only 3 EU states on Cyprus safe travel list

Slovakia and Singapore are removed from Cyprus’ safest green category under the latest COVID travel risk assessment, shortening the list to only seven countries from which tourists can visit without restrictions.

Cyprus’ green list now hosts just three European Union countries, after Slovakia dropped from green to orange, along with Singapore.

Another two EU members, Latvia and Romania, were downgraded to red, while Portugal and Sweden were promoted from high-risk red to orange along with Iceland.

After the island’s latest update on COVID-19 travel, only three EU countries remain in the safest green category – Hungary, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

The majority of EU countries are in the red, which requires double testing.

There are 18 countries in the orange category where a negative test is needed before departure to Cyprus.

The travel changes come into effect on Thursday, 23 September.

Cyprus is emerging from the fourth wave of coronavirus, where record infection rates reached four digits in July, powered by the more contagious Delta variant.

Health authorities have contained a cases spike to the low hundreds from a peak of 1,152 daily infections in mid-July, mainly thanks to its high vaccination rate, with 80% of the adult population receiving a COVID-19 jab.

On Sunday, the island’s health authority reported just 94 new COVID-19 cases.

Under the colour-coded system, there is no mandatory quarantine for tourists entering Cyprus from the EU.

Cyprus also keeps its doors open to fully vaccinated tourists to boost arrivals that plunged 84.1% last year regardless of their country of origin.

Tourists allowed unconditional entry must have a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) — Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Janssen.

Russia’s SputnikV and China’s Sinopharm are also accepted vaccines by Cyprus.

Regardless of category, unvaccinated tourists staying for more than a week must get tested on the seventh day of their vacation.

GREEN

Under the COVID assessment scheme, low-risk countries currently classified in the green category are:

European Union: 1) Hungary, 2) Poland, 3) the Czech Republic

1) Hungary, 2) Poland, 3) the Czech Republic Third Countries: 1) Australia, 2) Jordan, 3) New Zealand, 4) Saudi Arabia,

ORANGE

Orange countries are those of higher risk than green.

Passengers must have undergone a PCR laboratory test within 72 hours before departure and have a certificate proving they tested negative for the virus.

European Union: 1) Denmark, 2) Greece, 3) Italy, 4) Luxembourg, 5) Malta, 6) Portugal, 7) Slovakia, 8) Sweden, 9) Finland

1) Denmark, 2) Greece, 3) Italy, 4) Luxembourg, 5) Malta, 6) Portugal, 7) Slovakia, 8) Sweden, 9) Finland Small States: 1) Andorra, 2) Vatican City State

1) Andorra, 2) Vatican City State Schengen Area: 1) Iceland

1) Iceland Third Countries: 1) United Arab Emirates, 2) Qatar, 3) China (including Hong Kong, Macau), 4) Kuwait, 5) Bahrain, 6) Singapore

RED

This category includes countries of higher risk than orange.

Passengers coming from red category countries are required: a) to prove a negative PCR test carried out under 72 hours before departure, and b) undergo another PCR test upon arrival in Cyprus. The cost of the test is charged to the individual.

European Union: 1) Austria, 2) Belgium, 3) Bulgaria, 4) France, 5) Germany, 6) Estonia, 7) Ireland, 8) Spain, 9) Croatia, 10) Latvia, 11) Lithuania, 12) Netherlands, 13) Romania, 14) Slovenia,

1) Austria, 2) Belgium, 3) Bulgaria, 4) France, 5) Germany, 6) Estonia, 7) Ireland, 8) Spain, 9) Croatia, 10) Latvia, 11) Lithuania, 12) Netherlands, 13) Romania, 14) Slovenia, Small States: Monaco, San Marino

Monaco, San Marino Schengen Area: Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway

Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway Third Countries: Egypt, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, United States of America, United Kingdom, Japan, Israel, Canada, Belarus, Lebanon, Moldova, South Korea, Ukraine, Uruguay, Russia

GREY

Arrivals are allowed entry after acquiring special permission, only if they are Cypriot citizens or entitled to enter, such as people with a work permit.

Passengers must undergo a coronavirus test under 72 hours before their trip and have a certificate they tested negative for Covid-19.

Grey category passengers must remain in self-isolation for 14 days or seven if they choose to carry out another coronavirus PCR test with a negative result on the seventh day.