COVID19: August deadliest month despite cases drop

Despite a drop in new COVID-19 cases, August was the deadliest month since the coronavirus outbreak, the Health Ministry said in its latest epidemiological report released Friday.

COVID deaths in August have more than doubled compared to July, as they increased by 102%, with 93 fatalities reported.

August deaths surpassed the previous records of December and January when each month saw 86 deaths.

Of the 545 COVID deaths recorded, 42% in the three deadliest months of December, January and August.

More men (64%) died during the pandemic, with the numbers standing at 348 compared with 196 deaths involving women (36%).

The median age of all COVID-19 deaths is 76.3.

Most deaths involved people living in the Limassol district (199), followed by Nicosia (173), Larnaca (102) and Paphos (36).

Famagusta had the least number of deaths, counting 26 fatalities.

The COVID-19 associated mortality is 61.3 per 100,000 population.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the transmission rate is significantly dropping.

Between August 31 and September 13, a total of 2,313 cases were detected, resulting in a 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate of 260.5 per 100,000 residents.

Two weeks ago, the cumulative diagnosis rate was 419.1 per 100,000 population.

Despite the decrease, the rate keeps Cyprus in the red category of the ECDC classification of countries based on epidemiological data, improving its previous dark red standing.

Cyprus is struggled to come out of the fourth wave of infections which peaked in mid-July at 1,152 cases.

By age group, cases included 602 infants, children and adolescents aged 0-19 (26%), 1,391 adults aged 20-59 (60.1%), and 320 persons aged 60 and older (13.8%).

The median age of all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days is 33 years (IQR: 19-49 years).

The median age of adult cases (≥ 18 years) is 39 (IQR: 28-54 years).

On 15 September, there were 111 people in hospital with coronavirus with a median age of 61.

Some 24 were in the ICU with a median age of 61, 22 of them treated on a ventilator.

On 13 September, 117,754 COVID-19 cases were diagnosed, of which 544 died due to COVID-19 (case fatality risk: 0.5%).