American multinational semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) recorded tremendous growth in the first half of 2021, with second quarter revenue experiencing a 99% YoY increase from Q2 2020 to $3.85 bln.

AMD went through an important restructuring in 2014 which turned fortunes around for the company that saw its influence dwindle in the years prior. Since then, AMD has become the world’s second-largest producer of computer processors, trailing only rivals Intel.

And 2020 was a big year for AMD, benefitting from having the gaming industry as one of its main markets.

In 2021 that momentum has clearly carried over evidenced by AMD’s financial results from the first half of the year, according to data presented by Safe Betting Sites.

AMD generated $3.85 bln in Q2 2021 – a 99% YoY from Q2 2020. The figure is also a 12% QoQ increase from the previous quarter’s $3.45 bln revenue.

AMD also registered impressive growth in its profitability as quarterly net income more than tripled to over $700 mln in Q2 2021 compared to just $157 mln from the previous year. Q2 2021’s figure is also almost a 30% QoQ increase.

As part of the aforementioned restructuring in 2014, AMD’s business was split into two main segments: Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment is the larger of the two segments, with a 58.44% share of Q2’s total revenue.

The Computing and Graphics segment pertains to the sale of desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete GPUs, and professional graphics. The segment generated $2.25 bln in quarterly revenue in Q2 2021 – a 65% YoY increase from Q2 2020 and a 7% QoQ increase from Q1.

The segment also experienced a 163% growth in operating income generating $526 mln compared to just $200 mln in Q2 2020.

The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment mainly pertains to the sale of server and embedded processors, dense servers, semi-custom SoC products (including solutions for gaming consoles), engineering services, and royalties.

The segment generated $1.6 bln in Q2 2021 after a staggering YoY increase of 183% and a QoQ increase of 19%. Operating income from the segment also increased by over $365 mln YoY.

“AMD has done really well in recent years to catch up to computer hardware giants Intel,” said Rex Pascual, eSports editor at Safe Betting Sites.

“In more recent times, AMD’s influence in the gaming world has increased significantly, with products that regularly compete with Intel’s own line. After a major uptick in gaming engagement in 2020, expect AMD to continue to push Intel in the coming years.”