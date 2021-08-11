/

Electronic Arts off to strong start in FY 2022

Electronic Arts, the video game publishing giant that brought us FIFA football, the Sims series, Medal of Honour and Need for Speed (NFS), posted a strong start to its 2022 financial year, with quarterly net revenue up 15.23% in Q1 FY 2022 to $1.55 bln.

EA is one of the most iconic names in all of gaming and in 2021, the gaming behemoth continues to perform well. The company showed a great start to its 2022 financial year (FY) with an impressive first quarter that ended on June 30.

According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites US, EA generated a Q1 FY 2022 net revenue that was also a 6.31% YoY increase from Q1 FY 2021.

 

Console Games Most Lucrative Platform

Console games generate the largest share of revenue for EA when broken down by platform and amounted to $972 mln in Q1 FY 2022. This figure is a 10.58% QoQ increase from Q4 FY 2021 and a 4.29% YoY increase from Q1 FY 2021.

PC/Browser games generate the next largest revenue and in Q1 FY 2022 recorded $361 mln. Mobile Games generated more than $200 mln in quarterly revenue for the first time in a year after experiencing a 26.75% QoQ growth.

In terms of composition, EA’s Live Services and Other segment generates the largest share of revenue. In Q1 FY 2022, the segment generated more than $1 bln in quarterly revenue for the second quarter in a row, reaching $1.23 bln – a 12.14% QoQ increase. The other compositions also grew, albeit, more modestly.

“EA’s impressive start to its 2022 FY can be attributed to strong performances in releases of its marquee titles such as Battlefield 2042 as well as the strength of their live services segment,” explained Rex Pascual, eSports editor at Safe Betting Sites US.

“The gaming industry is going through a paradigm shift in that business models are now transitioning from the full single game model to a subscription-based model, which paints a rosy picture for the coming years, not just for EA but for the entire gaming industry.”

