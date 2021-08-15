/

COVID19: Cypriots think twice about foreign holidays

497 views
1 min read

Fewer Cypriots are choosing to go abroad for a summer getaway as COVID restrictions have deterred them from leaving the island, said the Association of Cyprus Travel Agents.

In comments to the Cyprus News Agency, the association’s chairman Vasilis Stamataris said that Cyprus, being classified as a high-risk country, makes favoured destinations difficult for Cypriots.

“We have seen numbers of Cypriots travelling abroad pick up in recent days, but they are far from those of pre-COVID 2019,” said Stamataris.

He said most Cypriots who opt to leave the country head for Greece or the Greek islands, while smaller numbers head for other EU destinations.

“Cypriot travellers prefer to remain within the EU where COVID protocols are clearer,” said Stamataris.

“Greece was always Cypriot’s number one choice, with 50% of the traffic for trips abroad in the pre-COVID era.

“During the good times, half of the travellers would head for the Greek islands and Greece’s cities.”

He added that, unlike the pre-COVID period, there are not many flights to destinations other than Greece, although more flights are being slotted in.

Stamataris advised travellers to check the health protocols that are updated every week.

“Before planning a trip, one should visit a travel agent, who will give him the information that applies to the specific destination they are interested in.”

 

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus