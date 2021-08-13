COVID19: Cyprus jabs over 76% of population

Around 70% of the island’s adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and over 76% had one jab, said Cyprus’ Health Ministry on Friday.

The rate of the fully vaccinated adult population was just shy of 70%, as 69.9% of people over the age of 18 had received both shots of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On 12 August, a total of 76.3% of the adult population had received one shot of a COVID vaccine.

The ministry said that reaching 70% meets “a significant target” on the road to herd immunity.

Health authorities gave data regarding the rate of vaccinations by age group, with some 31.8% of the 16-to-17-year-old age group receiving their first jab.

This age group was added to the vaccination rollout in early July.

Regarding younger ages (12-15), who were introduced to the rollout at the beginning of August, 8.3% have received the first dose.

Paphos still leads the way on a district level, with 86.9% of its adult population receiving at least one jab, followed by Famagusta district with 84%, Nicosia with 76.2%, and Limassol with 74.4%.

Larnaca still lags at 70.4%.

According to the ministry, walk-in centres have administered 22,701 jabs since they opened on July 15.

