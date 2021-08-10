COVID19: Nearly 70% of Cypriot adults fully vaccinated

Cyprus is close to reaching its target of fully vaccinating 70% of the adult population in the race to build an immunity shield against more aggressive COVID-19 variants.

The Health Ministry said Tuesday its vaccine rollout had achieved 68.5% of the population (18+) being fully vaccinated.

And a higher 75.8% have received one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ministry said among the age group 16-17, 30.9% received their first vaccine shot, and 19.3% are fully inoculated.

For those aged 12 to 15, the rate is 6.1% of getting the first jab, although the vaccination of children under 16 began on 2 August.

To reach herd immunity against the virus, the ministry expects that 82% of the population would have been jabbed by the end of August.

And by the end of September, the same percentage will be fully vaccinated.

On Monday, Cyprus reported 446 new infections, 57 more than the day before.

This raised all SARS-CoV-2 infections during the past 17 months to 106,428 and 444 deaths.

 

 

