Leptos starts work on Limassol Blu Marine

Leptos Group, the landmark Limassol Del Mar developer, is starting work on a second luxury project in the coastal town, the mixed-use Blu Marine.

The company announced it had awarded the construction contract of the three residential towers – the 35-floor Poseidon, Zeus, and the smaller Oceanus – to the consortium of Iacovou Brothers and Zemco Construction, both with a track record in high-rises.

Prices start from €650,000 for one-bedroom apartments and €1.015 mln for two bedrooms in full-serviced towers overlooking the Limassol Marina, within walking distance.

The area has been dubbed ‘Europe’s New Riviera’.

Leptos has already awarded the construction of the Office Tower strategically located on the popular Franklin Roosevelt avenue to Lakis Georgiou Construction, and work began on the foundations in June.

The master plan of the project was conceived by UK architects and engineers Benoy and Buro Happold and includes a 50-metre outdoor pool, 25-metre indoor pool, luxury gym and spa facilities, concierge services, restaurant, cafeteria and two parking levels.

Leptos recently announced the iconic Limassol Del Mar, the €400 mln landmark development, which is almost ready with Phase I completed in the next few months and work on Phase II finalised by the summer.

The mixed-use project, a collaboration between developers Leptos Group and D. Zavos Group, has unobstructed sea views from all apartments.

The 27-storey project consists of luxury residences, 5-star facilities and services, shops, and restaurants.

Despite the Covid pandemic pushing back delivery schedules by almost two years, the company said: “Construction work has continued over the last few months despite the restrictions bought on by the pandemic, with over 85% of residences now sold and many homes ready to move into.”

A series of six penthouse residences, furnished by Gianfranco Ferré Home, feature three to six bedrooms, terraces with dual aspect panoramas, gardens, and pools.

Other units also furnished by Gianfranco Ferré Home are known as The Signature Collection.

ARA Design International used the sea for awe-inspiring interiors for the lobby area, residents’ restaurant, spa, gym, indoor and outdoor swimming pool spaces.

The surrounding Plaza Del Mar will be a vibrant shopping destination for Limassol providing luxury boutique outlets on the ground floor, elevated pocket gardens, and a selection of high-end restaurants and bars.

Pantelis Leptos, Joint Director of Limassol Del Mar, said there is high demand for ready premium property along Limassol’s beachfront.

Prices for two-bedroom apartments start from €1.66 mln, and the Signature Collection, including Gianfranco Ferré Home furniture at €1.82 mln.