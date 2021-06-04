/

Most Limassol Del Mar €2 mln apartments sold

The iconic Limassol Del Mar, the €400 mln landmark development in the coastal town, is almost ready with Phase I completed in the next few months and work on Phase II finalised by the summer.

The mixed-use project, a collaboration between developers Leptos Group and D. Zavos Group, has unobstructed views of the sea from all apartments.

The 27-storey project consists of luxury residences, 5-star facilities and services, and luxurious shops and restaurants.

Despite the Covid pandemic pushing back delivery schedules by almost two years, the company said, “construction work has continued over the last few months despite the restrictions bought on by the pandemic, with over 85% of residences now sold and many homes ready to move into.”

A series of six penthouse residences, furnished by Gianfranco Ferré Home, feature three to six bedrooms, terraces with dual aspect panoramas, gardens, and pools.

Other units also furnished by Gianfranco Ferré Home are known as The Signature Collection, and ARA Design International used the sea as its inspiration, creating awe-inspiring interiors for the lobby area, residents’ restaurant, spa, gym, indoor and outdoor swimming pool spaces.

The surrounding Plaza Del Mar will be a vibrant shopping destination for Limassol providing luxury boutique outlets on the ground floor, elevated pocket gardens, and a selection of high-end restaurants and bars.

Pantelis Leptos, Joint Director of Limassol Del Mar, said there is high demand for ready premium property along Limassol’s beachfront.

Prices for two-bedroom apartments start from €1.66 mln, and the Signature Collection, including Gianfranco Ferré Home furniture at €1.82 mln.

To book a private tour, visit www.limassoldelmar.com or call +357 25 510 888.

