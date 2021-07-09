Royal Caribbean Cruises mulls Cyprus destination

A Vice President of Royal Caribbean Cruises praised the authorities for their cooperation and confirmed Cyprus is a potential destination for its ships.

Senior Vice President of Royal Caribbean International, Sean Treacy welcomed Health Minister Michalis Hadzipantelas, Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios, and Shipping Minister Vasilis Demetriades aboard the Harmony of the Seas docked at Limassol Port.

The cruise liner is one of the largest in the world, after the Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas.

Together with the Jewel of the Seas, which commences its first cruise on Saturday from Cyprus, “Harmony of the Seas” is currently enjoying the facilities provided by Cyprus during the pandemic.

Treacy acknowledged the support provided to the cruise industry and, specifically, Royal Caribbean International over the past months.

Jewel of the Seas is in its first new homeport, sailing from Limassol and welcoming guests from 10 July for cruises to Greece.

According to Treacy, travel agents who returned from a sample cruise on the Jewel of the Seas said they were blown away by the experience.

“Our ships are here in Cyprus. We have also announced that next summer in 2022, the Rhapsody of the Seas, another one of our ships, will be visiting Cyprus, allowing even more guests to visit this incredible island.

“We see Cyprus as a real potential destination for us for the future, and we will be looking in our plans to return to Cyprus as a cruise homeport.

“Cyprus is a wonderful destination for cruise and this beautiful island and its culture; its friendly people are just waiting to be discovered whatever the season”.

Perdios said it was “nothing but an honour” for Cyprus to have Royal Caribbean in its ports and seas.

He said, “We been working for almost ten months to get the protocols right, to facilitate in every way to bring your ships here”.

The 16-floor, 362-metre cruise liner can accommodate more than 6,600 passengers and 2,300 staff.

The Harmony of the Seas is a gravity-defying ship with the tallest slide at sea, Ultimate Abyss, deck-defying stunts at the AquaTheater, and the robot-helmed Bionic Bar.

It has four pools, 2,747 rooms, a golf course, a carousel, basketball facilities and much more. (source CNA)