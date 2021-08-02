Sadio Mané’s value plunged by €35m

The 2020/21 football season, which ended before the rescheduled Euro 2020 kicked off, brought some huge changes in players’ market value. While some footballers capitalised on their excellent form and scores, others ended the season with multi-million drops in their valuation, with Liverpool, Atlético Madrid and FC Barcelona stars leading the way.

According to data presented by SafeBettingSites.com, Sadio Mané, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Saúl Ñíguez top the list of the biggest market value drops in 2021. Statistics show the three famous footballers lost a combined €100 mln in market value since the beginning of the year.

Football players’ market value is closely related to their age and performance on the pitch. While some players can have their market values rise exponentially with a string of good performances, a rough patch of form and sitting on the sidelines can negatively affect it too.

The TransferMarkt data showed Senegalese star Mané had witnessed the most significant market value drop this year. Liverpool’s left-winger has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for Klopp since his £30 mln move from Southampton in 2016. However, his valuation dropped significantly this year.

In December 2019, it amounted to €150 mln, the highest figure in the career. However, by October 2020, this figure shrunk to €120 mln and has continued falling ever since. Statistics show Mané’s valuation dropped to €85 mln as of June, a €35 mln plunge since the beginning of the year.

His teammate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, is second on the list with also a €35 mln drop in his value, plummeting from a sky-high €110 mln to €75 mln as of May.

Saúl Ñíguez witnessed the third-largest decrease in 2021, with his market value going down from €70 mln in December 2020 to €40 mln in June, a 42% plunge in six months. The TransferMarkt data also indicate the market value of Atlético Madrid’s midfielder has constantly been falling since December 2019, when it peaked at €90 mln.

Philippe Coutinho and Miralem Pjanić complete the top five list, with €30 mln market value drop each. Statistics show the five players have had a total of €160 mln shaved off their values since the beginning of the year.

Pedri Tops List of Biggest Market Value Increases

Although some football stars have witnessed significant market value drops since the beginning of the year, other football players increased their valuations significantly.

The last two years were life-changing for Spanish midfielder Pedri. In August 2019, he made his first-team debut with second-division side Las Palmas at the age of only 16, which was just the start of his meteoric rise. In March 2021, Pedri represented his country for the first time at the senior level, and only three months later, he became the youngest player to represent Spain in European Championship.

Statistics show the market value of the talented attacking midfielder stood at €30 mln in December 2020. Since then, this figure surged by €50 mln, the most significant increase among all players in the 2020/2021 season.

Atletico Madrid’s central midfielder, Marcos Llorente, ranked second with a €35 mln increase and €80 mln in market value as of May.

The TransferMarkt data show the 21-year-old Norwegian football player, Erling Haaland, witnessed the third-largest market value growth in 2021. Six months ago, Borussia Dortmund’s center-forward was worth €100 mln. Since then, his market value jumped to €130 mln, ranking him the second most valuable football player globally.