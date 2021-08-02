COVID19: Over 68% of those unvaccinated are under 39

The vast majority (68.7%) of the 188,000 who have not been vaccinated with a COVID-19 jab are aged between 18-39, according to the Health Ministry.

The Ministry estimates that 188,090 people aged 18 and over have not yet been vaccinated, of which 129,267 are between 18-39.

In total, 73.8% of the adult population has received one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and 65.3% are fully vaccinated.

The government’s target is to reach 80% herd immunity of the population against COVID variants by the end of August.

In relation to vaccination coverage by district, Paphos leads the way with 84% of its residents receiving a jab.

Famagusta and Nicosia follow with 80.4% and 74.1% respectively followed by Limassol with 71.8%.

And Larnaca has the lowest vaccination rate with only 67.8% getting the jab.

Some 10,626 vaccines were administered between 15-31 July at walk-in vaccination centres.

Age groups Age group population 9 July 16 July 23 July 31 July
16-17 18,902 13,3% 20,7% 24,7% 27,6%
18-19 21,362 30,7% 35,2% 37,9% 40,5%
20-29 138,322 39,4% 43,8% 48,2% 52,3%
30-39 143,651 56% 59,4% 62,5% 65%
40-49 111,310 75,6% 78,6% 81,2% 82,9%
50-59 107,634 73,9% 76,2% 78,1% 79,4%
60-69 94,714 83,3% 84,7% 85,8% 86,6%
70-79 66,429 92,4% 93,1% 94,1% 94,9%
80+ 33,530 93% 93,7% 94,6% 95,5%

 

