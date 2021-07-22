With 500 mln users, fitness app revenues to soar 34%

The fitness app industry is well-placed to build on the momentum that started before the 2020 pandemic skyrocketed the entire industry’s revenue, as projections show sustained growth in the coming years.
According to data presented by TradingPlatforms.com, global revenue from fitness apps is expected to enjoy a 34.4% growth in 2021 and reach $13.54 bln, and almost $30 bln by 2025.
Awareness around health and fitness has grown tremendously in recent years with more and more people choosing to live a fit and active lifestyle. This has led to significant growth across the entire fitness industry and led to the emergence of the fitness app segment, one of the fastest-growing and most competitive categories in the mobile app market.
In 2021, worldwide revenue from fitness apps is projected to reach $13.54 bln after growing by over 34% from 2020. From 2021-2025, revenue is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.36%, reaching $28.42 bln by the end of the forecast period.
China generated the largest revenue from fitness apps in 2020, amounting to $10.1 bln, while India had the second-largest with $6.07 bln. Only the United States and Indonesia recorded revenues from fitness apps that exceeded $1 bln, with $4.75 bln and $1.37 bln, respectively.
500m users in 2021
The number of fitness app users is projected to cross the half billion mark sometime in 2021, even reaching just over 600 mln by the end of the year. Nearly 62% of this total are free fitness app users which amounted to 369.61 mln, while the rest are paid fitness app users totalling 231.83 mln.
Both free fitness app users and paid app users are set to cross important milestones themselves in 2021 when they are projected to cross the 300 mln and 200 mln user mark, respectively, boosted by continued lockdowns.
“The fitness industry as a whole has enjoyed sustained growth over the past couple of decades and fitness apps is one of the fastest-growing segments to come out of it,” said Rex Pascual, editor at TradingPlatforms.com.
“The pandemic in 2020 only accelerated the fitness app segment’s growth and will serve as a great foundation for its projected 20% CAGR.”