COVID19: Cyprus reports record 14-day case rate

Despite signs the fourth wave of coronavirus cases, powered by the more contagious Delta variant, is stabilising, Cyprus reported its highest 14-day cumulative notification rate since the pandemic started.

According to the Health Ministry’s latest epidemiological report, Cyprus’ 14-day notification rate has reached 1,403 per 100,000, shooting up from 824 two weeks ago.

The data reported covers 13-26 July and shows Cyprus well above the European Centre for Disease Control’s 500 safety benchmark.

Cyprus’ daily cases have several times hit four-digit figures, peaking at 1,152 on 15 July.

Since the reporting period, infections have dropped significantly, with health authorities reporting 655 cases on Thursday.

The Health Ministry noted that the majority of COVID cases involved people under the age of 30.

The cumulative notification rate by age group shows the highest among people aged 10 to 19 with 2,508.9 per 100,000, followed by 20 to 29 with 2,321.1.

The age group, 30-59, had 1,373.7, the 60 to 99 588.8 and people over 80 322.4 cases per 100,000.

Some12,463 cases diagnosed from 13 to 26 July including 3,332 infants, children and adolescents aged 0-19 (26.7%), 8,205 adults aged 20-59 (65.8%), and 922 aged 60 and older (7.4%).

The median age of people contracting the virus in the two weeks covered by the report is 28.

Nicosia had the largest share of positive cases by district at 32% (2,919), followed by Limassol’s 31.1% (2,833), Larnaca’s 17%, Paphos 10.5% and Famagusta 8.7%.

Regarding COVID-19 deaths, Cyprus reported until 26 July some 415 deaths with a case fatality risk of 0.4%.

Men still make up two-thirds of the total deaths with 65% (271 deaths), while the median age of all those who died since the pandemic’s beginning is 79.

The median age for people in hospital with COVID-19 was 57, while for those admitted to ICU, it was 67, with the median length of stay being 12 days.

The 12,463 positive tests were identified through 131,243 RT PCR and 883,986 rapid antigen tests (14,779.6 RT PCR and 99,548 rapid antigen tests per 100,000).