COVID19: Cyprus carries out 970,000 vaccinations

Cyprus is on target to vaccinate 80% of the population by the end of August, with 970,000 COVID-19 shots already administered.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Christina Yiannaki, said Thursday that government targets to reach herd immunity would be met with walk-in centres also contributing.

She visited on Thursday the walk-In centre that started operating at the Cyprus University of Technology in Limassol, where students can get vaccinated.

She said Walk-In vaccinations had surpassed 8000, contributing to building a COVID immunity wall.

Yiannaki said 73% of the population had received the first dose of the vaccine, and 64% are completely vaccinated.

Overall, a total of 970,000 vaccinations have taken place.

Mass vaccination, she added, is a weapon against the pandemic and urged people to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and public health.

“Students need to be vaccinated so that we can enter the school year without cases.”

Yiannaki pointed out that a “very good percentage” of vaccinations is taking place in the hotel industry.

TEPAK rector Panagiotis Zafiris said the university supported the vaccination programme and urged all to trust scientists and get jabbed.

“We are doing the same with our students, staff and academics so that classes can resume with a physical presence. Obviously, vaccinations are the tool to achieve this goal.”

