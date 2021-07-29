Minister of Defence of Slovakia, Jaroslav Naď, Minister of Defence, Charalambos Petrides, make statements to the press
Cyprus, Slovakia defence ministers sign accord

Cyprus and Slovakia defence ministers signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish general principles and procedures that promote military cooperation.

Cypriot Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides and his Slovak counterpart Jaroslav Nad met on Thursday in Nicosia to discuss bilateral relations in the field of defence and security, the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean region and the recent developments in Cyprus and the EU.

Petrides thanked Slovakia’s “invaluable contribution” to the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, UNFICYP, as a Slovak Contingent has served on the island for 20 consecutive years.

They also discussed Turkey’s provocations in the fenced-off area of Varosha in Famagusta and energy drills inside Cyprus waters.

 

Nad said the Slovak Republic has contributed to the security of Cyprus for the past 20 years, which has fundamentally shaped the bilateral ties with the Republic.

“We have so far missed out on a contractual basis – an agreement for fostering our excellent and smooth cooperation.

“That being the case, I am convinced that with the signing of today’s Memorandum, we will work towards a further desired intensification of the politico-military engagement between our two counties, which are both EU members.”

He said the goal of the Memorandum is to “set the main principles and procedures for the delivery of our all-inclusive cooperation in the field of defence with the Republic of Cyprus”.

“This has already been underway today in the form of political talks and our joint participation in PESCO projects.

“Yet still, we can drive forward our cooperation in many other areas such as military exercises and armaments.”

