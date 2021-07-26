COVID19: New cases rise again, fewer patients, more critical

357 views
2 mins read

After dropping to below 800 daily coronavirus cases over the weekend, Cyprus reported an increase in daily infections to 851 on Monday, with one death attributed to Covid-19 and a small drop in hospitalisations to 270.

The health ministry’s daily Covid bulletin said that from 276 patients admitted in state hospitals the day before, the number dropped to 270, however the critical cases increased from 71 to 75.

It said that 85.5% of patients have not been inoculated, an improvement on Sunday’s 88.8%.

A 74 year old woman died in Nicosia, raising the death toll for July to 26 and 404 since the pandemic started in March 2020.

In all, 71,959 PCR and antigen rapid tests were conducted on Monday, about 1,000 less than the previous day.

Based on the 851 new infections and the total number of tests, the benchmark ‘test positivity’ rate rose from the median 1.00% on Sunday to 1.18%.

Monday’s new SARS-CoV-2 cases pushed the total infections for the past 16 months to 98,569.

A total 16 positive tests resulted from the contact tracing method, while 13 new infections were recorded from PCR tests at Larnaca and Paphos airports.

Some 244 positive test results came from private lab and hospital tests, double from the day before, while a further 578 were diagnosed from the national rapid test programme, down from 603.

Of these, 176 were in Nicosia with an increased test positivity rate of 0.78%, 146 in Limassol (0.99%), 93 in Larnaca (0.87%), 61 in Paphos (0.86%) and 34 in Famagusta district (0.73%).

Just three of the 1,061 tests of staff and residents at retirement homes tested positive, with negative test results at targeted testing at special schools and random testing at airports.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus