Yellow warning for extreme heat

The Cyprus Meteorological Service issued a yellow warning for extremely high nighttime temperatures that will continue to soar into Tuesday.

The Met Office warning is valid from 9 pm local time Monday to Tuesday at 4 pm when maximum temperatures will reach a scorching 40 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather forecast, overnight, the minimum temperature will fall to a stifling 26°C inland and coastal areas and a cooler 19°C on higher ground.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature will be around 40°C inland; it will range between 34-36°C on the coast and around 32°C over the Troodos mountains.

The above-average temperatures are expected to continue through the week when the thermometer could go up a few notches on Friday.

Yellow heat warnings have become more frequent during the summer months, which many believe is a clear sign of climate change.

