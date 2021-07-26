COVID19: Pregnant woman, teenager in serious condition

407 views
2 mins read

A young pregnant woman and a 16-year-old girl admitted to hospital with complications after contracting COVID-19 last week continue to be in a critical condition.

In comments to state radio CyBC, the health services organisation (OKYPY) Charalampos Charilaou said the pregnant woman, 22, is being treated at an Intensive Care Unit; the 16-year-old’s condition is also serious.

Charilaou expressed the hope that the two will soon start to show signs of improvement and return to their loved ones.

“Many young people are being treated for Covid who are in serious condition,” said Charilaou.

On Monday, 276 people were hospitalised with Covid-19 in state hospitals, 71 of whom were in serious condition, including 34 being treated in an ICU, of which 32 were intubated.

According to the Health Ministry, 88.78% of COVID-19 patients currently in hospital are unvaccinated.

Charilaou said that there are currently more than 300 beds assigned for COVID patients, and at the moment, the situation is ‘manageable’, adding that no patient would be left without medical care.

“Cases are beginning to stabilise and are falling,” but added that despite this trend “, more hospitalisations are expected. Some 10% of these new patients will need to be treated in an ICU”.

According to available data, more than 4,000 people have been admitted to hospital with severe COVID symptoms, of which 400 needed to be treated in an ICU.

Health authorities on Sunday announced another 727 cases and two more deaths, taking total infections to 97,718 and 403 deaths.

 

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus