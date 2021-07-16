COVID19: Famagusta epicentre of new wave

Famagusta has become the epicentre of the Delta variant-powered new wave of COVID-19 infections, with most Cyprus cases under 30.

The Famagusta district has the highest number of new cases relative to its population, reporting a 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate of 2006.1 per 100,000 population, more than double the national rate.

According to the Health Ministry’s surveillance report on Friday, Cyprus’ 14-day cumulative notification rate stands at 824.4 per 100,000 inhabitants.

In early June, Cyprus reported double-digit daily cases, as the island’s 14-day notification rate had dropped to 92.1 per 100,000.

Following a surge in coronavirus cases, the ministry said it detected 7,321 cases between June 25-8 July from 105,578 PCR and 630,105 rapid antigen tests.

Famagusta recorded the highest cumulative diagnosis rate, followed by Limassol with 851.8 per 100,000, Nicosia had 715.1, followed by Larnaca with 703.4 and Paphos at 471.7.

Some 31.5% of COVID cases were aged between 10 and 19, and 30.1% were aged 20 to 29, mainly due to low vaccination coverage, the Health Ministry said.

“In contrast, cases among older ages with high vaccination coverage range in the single digits.”

In the report’s breakdown by age group, the group of people aged 10 to 99 had a diagnosis rate of 2,402.5 per 100,000, while the 20 to 29 age group’s rate was 1,585.3.

In absolute numbers, cases included 2,603 infants, children and adolescents aged 0 to 19, 4,410 people in the 20 to 59 group, and 306 aged 60 and over.

The median age of positive cases was 23.

By district, 2,477 cases were reported in Nicosia, 2,115 in Limassol, 1,048 in Larnaca, 981 in the Famagusta and 450 in Paphos.

Another 250 were either in the British bases, had a residence abroad, or information was unavailable.

In most cases, 96.2% were locally acquired.

The median age of hospital patients is 55 (IQR: 42-65years), 55.4% (n = 62) are males.

Almost half of COVID hospital cases, 46.4%, are from the Limassol district.

The median age of current ICU patients is 66 (IQR: 60-70), and 75% are males.