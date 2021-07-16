Turkish coastguard fires shots at marine police patrol

A Turkish vessel fired warning shots at a Cyprus marine police patrol boat conducting a routine operation off the island’s northwest coast at Kato Pyrgos Tylliria.

According to Cyprus Police, the incident happened around 03:30 am local time Friday, during a routine patrol for undocumented migrants from Turkey inside Cypriot waters.

The three-member boat of the Marine Police came across a Turkish coastguard vessel located at a distance of 11 nautical miles from Kato Pyrgos Tylliria port.

The Cypriot vessel headed towards the fishing shelter at Kato Pyrgos, said police to avoid confrontation with the Turkish coastguard.

However, this did not deter the Turkish coastguard boat, which fired four warning shots – from about four nautical miles – toward the Cypriot vessel before leaving the area.

The region is used as a drop off point for irregular migrants trying to enter the island through the eastern Mediterranean sea route, mainly from Turkey.

