COVID19: Walk-in centres offering express jabs

On Thursday, people were able to walk into a Cyprus vaccination centre and get a COVID-19 jab without needing to book an online appointment.

For now, only beneficiaries of the General Healthcare System will be able to get vaccinated, as currently, only the GHS system is connected to the centres.

It will be extended in the future to cover people who are not beneficiaries or consignors to the GHS.

Only Pfizer/BioNTech jabs are administered.

The Health Ministry said five walk-in stations would operate, one in each district, accommodated at vaccination centres already operating.

Walk-in vaccination stations cater to people getting their first dose shot who will be given appointments for their second jab.

A ‘first-come, first-serve policy will be followed, said the ministry.

Walk-in stations will operate daily from 8 am to 1 pm Monday through Friday.

The centres are located at the Latsia Health Centre in Nicosia, the Linopetra Health Centre in Limassol, the vaccination centre at Larnaca port, Paphos General Hospital and Famagusta General Hospital.

Cyprus Health authorities decided on launching the centre to boost its decelerating COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

Authorities have also tightened measures for unvaccinated people and incentivising younger people to get jabbed.

The Health Ministry said most hospital patients are not vaccinated, with 90% of positive cases involving unvaccinated people.

The government has reintroduced the Safe Pass for outdoor and indoor hospitality and other venues where people gather in large numbers to stem a new outbreak of COVID-19.

The Safe Pass is needed at restaurants, events, reception halls, nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms, music and dance venues, bars, discos, amphitheatres, theatres, cinemas, religious places, and stadiums, excluding football stadiums.

A Safe Pass is documented proof of having a COVID-19 vaccine, a negative PCR or rapid test no older than 72 hours, or proof of recovering from the virus in the past six months.

Cypriots also need to carry a Safe Pass to work, while the government will abolish its free rapid testing program from 1 August.

COVID-19 infections surpassed 1,000 for the first time on Tuesday.